Missouri residents who received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville are guaranteed a second shot in Illinois, said St. Clair County Emergency Management officials on Monday.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Metro East's biggest mass vaccination site can now handle double the capacity as St. Clair County expanded the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds location.
The county was able to administer about 2,000 shots daily. With the expansion, the county will be able to vaccine up to 4,000 people every day but this heavily depends on supply.
"We're hoping to increase the output between 3,200 and 4,000 doses a day, so that's the big impact," said Herb Simmons, director of St. Clair County Emergency Management.
Simmons said the expansion is possible because more manufacturers are making vaccines and the general supply looks to be increasing. The county has vaccinated nearly 28,000 residents.
