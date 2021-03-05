Missouri residents who may have received first vaccine dose in Illinois are guaranteed second dose Missouri residents who received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville are guaranteed a second shot in Illinois, said St. Clair County Emergency Management officials on Monday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Metro East's biggest mass vaccination site may see increased vaccinations as early as Friday, as St. Clair County is working to double the capacity at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds location.

Currently there are about 2,000 shots being given out daily, and they will add another vaccination lane, which could increase the number of doses given to up to 4,000 per day, depending on daily supply.