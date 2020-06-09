SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- There's a current push for the Space Force headquarters to land right in the bi-state area, and with it, thousands of jobs.
The new branch of the military was announced last year, and if the headquarters found their way to Scott Air Force Base, it could bring 1,400 new jobs for the area.
To that end, St. Clair County has taken the first steps in campaigning ti bring the United States Space Command headquarters to St. Clair. Currently, the pentagon is surveying different locations across the country for the headquarters, so St. Clair County is offering up 500 acres adjacent to Scott Air Force Base.
It's the same piece of land the county was hoping to put the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters on, however St, Louis City was awarded that project in 2016.
According to the Military Affairs Office of St. Clair County, the land has already been checked out by the Department of Defense and is ready for development.
St. Clair County officials also say the Midwest is a perfect choice for the headquarters.
"If you're looking at a headquarters and the fact that we are already doing it from here, Scott Air Force Base and where it's located has proven itself to be globally sufficient- globally excellent, really- to manage resources around the globe," said Kimberly Huth, Director of Military Affairs for St. Clair County.
A decision about the location of the headquarters is expected in late December.
