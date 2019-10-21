ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com)— Firefighters were called to a St. Clair County home after it was struck by lightning early Monday morning.
Around 5 a.m. lightning struck a home in the 100 block of Powder Mill Road.
An official with the Signal Hill Fire Department told News 4 the lightning hit the back of the home, causing a part of the roof to be damaged and a hole in one of the back bedrooms. The strike did not cause a fire.
There were no injuries as a result of the lightning strike.
