ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- People in Phase 1B Part 2 will now be able to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments in St. Clair County.

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday and said Phase 1B Part 2 includes people ages 16 to 64 with high risk conditions, such as, obesity, diabetes, pulmonary disease, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, immunocompromised due to a organ transplant, sickle cell disease, pregnancy and people with disabilities.

You can click here to sign up for vaccine notifications from St. Clair County's health department and to register. The county will notify people once appointments are set. You can also call 618-825-4447 7 days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. if you need assistance.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine include the following: