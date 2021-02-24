ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- People in Phase 1B Part 2 will now be able to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments in St. Clair County.
Health officials made the announcement Wednesday and said Phase 1B Part 2 includes people ages 16 to 64 with high risk conditions, such as, obesity, diabetes, pulmonary disease, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, immunocompromised due to a organ transplant, sickle cell disease, pregnancy and people with disabilities.
You can click here to sign up for vaccine notifications from St. Clair County's health department and to register. The county will notify people once appointments are set. You can also call 618-825-4447 7 days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. if you need assistance.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
Those currently eligible for the vaccine include the following:
- Phase 1A: Health care personnel (hospital settings, non-hospital health, other congregate care, long-term care facility residents and staff)
- Phase 1B Part 1: Those 65 years of age and older and frontline workers with higher risk of exposure because of their inability to perform work duties remotely and work in proximity to other coworkers or members of the public:
- Persons aged 65 years and older.
- Frontline essential workers, who do not work remotely, are defined as those workers who are essential for the functioning of society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.