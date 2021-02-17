ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- People in Phase 1B Part 1 will now be able to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments in St. Clair County.

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday and said Phase 1B Part 1 includes people aged 65 and over, frontline workers who don't work remotely like firefighters, law enforcement officers, 911 dispatch and others.

You can click here to sign up for vaccine notifications from St. Clair County's health department and to register. The county will notify people once appointments are set. You can also call 618-825-4447 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. if you need assistance.

Eligible individuals in the Phase 1B Part 1 according to the Illinois Department of Public Health: