ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- People in Phase 1B Part 1 will now be able to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments in St. Clair County.
Health officials made the announcement Wednesday and said Phase 1B Part 1 includes people aged 65 and over, frontline workers who don't work remotely like firefighters, law enforcement officers, 911 dispatch and others.
You can click here to sign up for vaccine notifications from St. Clair County's health department and to register. The county will notify people once appointments are set. You can also call 618-825-4447 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. if you need assistance.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
Eligible individuals in the Phase 1B Part 1 according to the Illinois Department of Public Health:
- Age 65+
- First Responders - examples: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers
- Education (Congregate Child Care, Pre K through 12th grade) – examples: Teachers, principals, student support, student aids, day care workers
- Food and Agriculture – examples: Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care
- Manufacturing – examples: Industrial production of good for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufactures
- Corrections Workers and Inmates – examples Prison/jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in person support, inmates
- United State Postal Services Workers
- Public Transit Workers – examples: Flight crew, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, paratransit drivers, in person support, ride sharing services
- Grocery Store Workers – examples: Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pick-up, customer service
- Shelters/Adult Day Care – examples: Homeless shelter, women's shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop, psycho social rehab
