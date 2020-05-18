ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Today, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative, a locally-driven approach to scale up contact tracing.
St. Clair County is one of the two counties to pilot the initiative, including Lake County in northeast Illinois.
According to Pritzker's office, the health departments were chosen for having significant needs in terms of case numbers in vulnerable populations, a robust capacity for tracing, and great existing collaborations of public health personnel, medical students and volunteers already on the ground.
In addition, Illinois Department of Public Health sent assessments to all of the state’s 97 health departments regarding their ability to expand and deploy their contact tracing capabilities. According to the press release, IDPH will be sending out asks for workplans and budgets from all of these departments, allowing Illinois to incorporate their plans into the state’s overall plans and bringing them online in the coming weeks.
“With Illinois’ daily availability of testing among the best in the nation, we want to grow our voluntary contact tracing so we can further control and reduce the rate of spread of COVID-19 and stop outbreaks in their tracks,” said Governor Pritzker. “Knowing if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 gives everyday Illinoisans the ability to keep their families and co-workers and friends safe by helping them seek testing or self-isolate, and it helps us build a public health system that truly supports them if their exposure leads to actual infection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.