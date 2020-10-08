ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Businesses in the Metro East they're keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 positivity rate because if the numbers stay at or below where they are currently, the state could loosen restrictions for bars and restaurants.
Christine Velloff, owner of the Brown Bag Bistro, said while they’ve been struggling through the pandemic like other businesses, they’ve been luckier than most because they already had a carry-out business.
“We're very humbled by the fact that we have not been impacted like a lot of restaurants because of the carry-out,” she said. “I will do some personal deliveries myself whatever we need to do to keep the business going. We're very fortunate but with the loss of alcohol sales and we have live music and stuff, that has impacted us.”
On a typical Friday or Saturday night, their patio would be filled with customers listening to live music, keeping a steady stream of food and drink orders coming.
The pandemic put an end to that, and for many other restaurants in the Metro East, it’s put an end to a lot more.
“We've been through this since March, so, I know a lot of local businesses are suffering, they're losing money,” said customer Zachary Hopkins.
St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern agrees, noting the time of year is crucial for small businesses.
“This is the time of year when they're doing some of the biggest business, they have to be allowed to reopen or many of them aren't going to be able to make it through the year,” he said.
[READ: St. Clair County mayors send letters to Gov. Pritzker begging him to ease restrictions]
St. Clair County has repeatedly asked Gov. JB Pritker to loosen restrictions, and even requested they be removed from Region 4 in the state’s reopening plan, citing their lower positivity rate compared to neighboring counties.
