You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Clair County building to close due to COVID-19

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0

Each office will still offer essential services but appointments are needed

ST. CLAIR (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County will be closing it's building Monday due to COVID-19.

The county says each office will still offer essential services but you'll need to call each department to either setup an appointment or do business over the phone.

All jury trials will be suspended for the next two weeks. The county says any trial scheduled between now and the 24th will be rescheduled. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.