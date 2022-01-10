St. Clair County building to close due to COVID-19

ST. CLAIR (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County will be closing it's building Monday due to COVID-19.
The county says each office will still offer essential services but you'll need to call each department to either setup an appointment or do business over the phone.
All jury trials will be suspended for the next two weeks. The county says any trial scheduled between now and the 24th will be rescheduled.
