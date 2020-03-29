BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The St. Clair County Health Department announced the second COVID-19 death Sunday.
Officials said the woman who died was in her 30s and had underlying health problems.
There are 24 cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. Health officials say the situation is likely to get worse.
"The numbers don't lie. We are clearly still rising and we have not hit our peak yet. So, we are asking everyone to still take very seriously the shelter-in-place order and social distancing," said Samantha Bierman with the St. Clair County Health Department.
So, far seven people have died in the St. Louis Metro area have died from COVID-19.
- St. Louis County: A woman in her 80s and another woman in her 60s have died
- St. Louis City: A woman in her 30s died.
- St. Clair County: A woman in her 70s and another woman in her 30s died.
- St. Charles County: Man in his 70s and another resident have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.