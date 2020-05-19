ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County is calling on the community to help trace COVID-19 patients.
In response, contact tracers are busy making upward of 100 calls each day.
With more testing available, the county expects an increase in cases and they need even more people to contact patients.
“It's a proven public health method of controlling a disease,” said Barb Holt, Executive Director of the St. Clair County Health Department. “As more positive cases come up we have more folks to follow.”
St. Clair county was one of the first to pilot the contact tracing program in Illinois. But now there's a growing need for even more people to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Cases will ramp up, [as will] those contacts as we slowly start re-opening,” she said.
Nurse Marsha Wild oversees nine contact tracers. Similar to St. Charles and St. Louis Counties, those tracers make over a hundred calls every day to COVID patients, asking where they've been and who they've come into contact with.
“They're scared. They think they might be one of those people that ends up on a ventilator in the hospital and we try to calm those fears,” Wild said. “As more positive cases come up we have more folks to follow.”
To qualify, the county is looking for good communicators and a medical background is a bonus. Contact tracers are paid and typically work out of the health department.
“This is our way of getting the disease, getting the virus out of the community,” Holt said. “People will be going out into the community more so there's the opportunity for more contacts to those individual cases.”
While the job can be tedious, Wild says it's fulfilling.
“I get a warm fuzzy feeling when our case rates go down and our patients say they're feeling better,” she said.
If you'd like to apply for the contact tracing program, click here.
