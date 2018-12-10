ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) - It was tough day for members of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Monday as they said their final goodbyes to a beloved member of their team who quickly became part of their family.
Members of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and nearby law enforcement agencies gathered to remember St. Clair County K9 named Caso. The retired 9-year-old dog died from a medical issue.
“There’s quite a bond built over 8-12 years, so when this day comes, it’s hard to say goodbye,” said Sgt. Michael Mojzis with O’Fallon, Illinois police.
Mojzis spoke on behalf of St. Clair County Deputy Calvin Savage because he was too emotional to talk about the loss of his K9 partner and friend.
Mojzis can relate to the pain. He lost his K9 partner in January.
“Like Calvin, these dogs come home with us every day. Go to work with us every day and most of us work 12-hours shifts. At the end of shifts, they come with us, spending time with us and spend time with our families,” said Mojzis.
Caso served with the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office from 2011-2015, helping to seize thousands of dollars in drug money, taking violent offenders off the street and helping to build community relations.
One of the most touching and difficult moments during his funeral was the final radio call, which law enforcement agencies do for all their members.
