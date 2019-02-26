ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A St. Charles woman is celebrating after winning a $1.7 Missouri Lottery Lotto game drawing.
Sandra Smith matched all six numbers in the Jan. 23 drawing. She bought her ticket from Cool Spot Liquor store in St. Peters.
The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 41, 42 and 44.
Smith says she hopes her win inspires others not to give up hope that better times are on the horizon.
