ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County woman was hit and killed Wednesday night crossing the street.
Judith Haenni, 67, of St. Peters, was crossing the street at Riverside and Jefferson with her husband while walking their dog when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Riverside.
She was later taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
The 20-year-old driver from St. Charles stayed on the scene and was taken into custody by police.
Police say they are seeking charges from prosecutors.
