ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Bridgeton Police are investigating after a St. Charles woman was shot in the hand while driving east on I-70 near the I-270 interchange. Police say it happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Kelly Bethany said she was on her way to meet a friend for dinner in St. Louis when she heard a loud pop.
"I felt an explosion in my hand," she said.
Bethany said she didn't realize what had happened at first and then she looked at her right hand and saw a hole and blood.
"And then I felt it burn. It burned like crazy. And so when I looked at it, and then I thought about the pop, I'm like 'I've been shot, I've been shot,'" she said.
According to Bridgeton Police, the bullet came through the passenger side front door, near the side mirror. Police believe the gunshot came from another car that may have pulled onto the southbound exit for I-270 right when the shot was fired.
Police say they've been unable to find any surveillance video at nearby businesses that recorded the shooting, or to find any eyewitnesses. They're asking anyone who was driving on I-70 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on that night to contact them because they may have seen something that could help with the investigation and not realize it.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it has investigated two separate shootings on I-70. A spokesperson said in one incident a person was injured and in the other the bullet just struck the vehicle. St. Louis County Police told News 4 that its department has investigated two shootings on I-70 this year but no one was injured in either one.
Bethany said the gunshot broke a bone in her index finger and damaged ligaments and nerves. She's unable to work because of the injuries and her plans to begin a new career have been put on hold.
"I do hair and makeup. You know that's my passion. So actually, when this happened, it really broke me down because I was getting ready to go full force with it, like full force hair and makeup. I was getting encouragement from my family to get all the certifications I needed. And so this has definitely put a damper on that," said Bethany.
Because the injuries have kept Bethany from earning a paycheck, a relative has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.
Bethany said she has nightmares about the shooting and hasn't been able to drive. But she said she's glad her 5-year old daughter wasn't in the car at the time.
