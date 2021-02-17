ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles woman was sentenced to more than two years in prison after she was convicted of using her company credit card for hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses.
Tara Sabatini, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday after confessing in October to wire fraud. Sabatini was employed as the “Senior Director of Sales” by Swiss American Inc., according to her LinkedIn page. The company, located in St. Louis, sold wholesale food to various commercial customers, typically grocery store chains.
As a result, the company gave Sabatini a corporate credit card and authorized her to use it for official business, including work travel and some client expenses. However court documents say during 2017 and 2018, Sabatini used her company-issued card to fund personal expenses, including purchasing luxury ticket packages to New York Yankees games.
Documents show Sabatini attended some of the baseball games and also gave some of the tickets to her friends and family. Sabatini also sold some of the tickets online, and spent the money on personal expenses, according to the court.
