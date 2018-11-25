ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A two-car crash in St. Charles left one dead and two injured Saturday evening.
A Ford pickup truck and a car collided with a car on eastbound highway 364 just east of Jungs Station Road around 6:30 p.m. Police said they are unsure what led up to the crash.
Both vehicles slid off the roadway and struck the guardrail, officials say.
The driver of the other car, Sara Shepard, 31, of St. Charles, was killed.
Justin Reynolds ,39, and passenger Whitney Reynolds were both inside the pickup truck and were injured from the impact of the crash.
