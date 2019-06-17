ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles woman was killed in a golf cart accident Friday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Tisha L. Vanbarneveld was driving a golf cart when it travelled off the left side of the road, overturned and ejected her.
Vanbarneveld was taken to a St. Louis hospital where she was later pronounced dead Sunday.
She was not wearing a seatbelt.
