MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County woman was killed after a semi hit her car in Madison County.
Officials with Illinois State Police said a 34-year-old was driving her 2016 Toyota in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Madison County when a semi behind her failed to slow down and hit her car before 1 p.m. Thursday. The woman died from her injuries on the scene.
The 22-year-old driver of the truck and a passenger with him were not injured. Investigators haven't identified the woman yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.