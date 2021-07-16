ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman from St Charles was killed in a crash on westbound Route 94 near Wolfrum in St. Charles County Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. between two cars. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles traveled into the intersection during a red light.
Santina M. Woodall, 45, of St. Charles, was in her vehicle and was entering the intersection making a left when the other vehicle struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at scene.
No other information was made available.
