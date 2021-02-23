WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman was arrested after stealing a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) car during a traffic stop in St. Charles County Saturday, police told News 4.
Just before 7:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a black Nissan that was speeding down westbound Interstate 70 just west of Route K. After obtaining the driver licenses of the unidentified male driver and the passenger, 32-year-old Heather Nesler, he performed a record check which showed Nesler had outstanding warrants in several counties. She was immediately taken into custody. As she was sitting in the back of the patrol car, she began to complain that the handcuffs were hurting her wrists and she needed her purse. The trooper loosen the handcuffs before going to get Nesler's bag.
Nesler then got into the driver's seat and took off.
The patrol car was later found abandoned with the engine running in the parking lot of an American Legion Post on Westridge Road in O'Fallon. St. Charles County police brought in their helicopter and K9 unit to search for her while troopers reviewed the in-car camera. The camera captured Nesler grabbing her phone before running off. She was later arrested in the 700 block of Cole Street after deputies found her in a trash can, police said.
Nesler was charged with failing to wear a seat belt, tampering in the first degree, resisting arrest for a felony, and escaping from custody. Her MSHP arrest report shows she's wanted in several jurisdictions for more than five offenses. She's wanted in St. Charles for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and stealing. She's also wanted by O'Fallon police for a traffic offense. Lincoln County has a warrant out for her for failure to appear and another by Troy police for stealing, trespassing and failure to appear.
