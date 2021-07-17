Northbound lanes are expected to be closed until at least 8 p.m. Friday night.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Charles, Mo. woman died in an accident on northbound I-270 in Maryland Heights Friday.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. between Dorsett and I-270. Police told News 4 the accident involved a box truck. Police later identified the victim who died as 39-year-old Ashleigh Satterley.

The northbound lanes of I-270 were closed for several hours and reopened to traffic just before 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

