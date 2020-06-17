ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The show will go on in St. Charles!
Fourth of July fireworks have been given the go-ahead.
The city announced coronavirus cases have dropped enough that they feel the show can be put on safely along the riverfront.
The show starts at 9:20 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
They will be asking people to practice social distancing and strongly encourage masks.
