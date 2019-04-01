ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles trolley loaded up and began service Monday for the first time this year.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week through December 31st, except for certain holidays.
The free trolley makes a loop every 30 minutes from the convention center to the casino to Main Street.
Then through the French Town neighborhood and the Mark Twain shopping center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.