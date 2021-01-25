ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Following a recent string of crimes along Main Street, St. Charles Mayor Daniel Borgmeyer said he will be strictly enforcing rules for businesses holding liquor licenses.
The mayor will focus on regulations governing dancing and loud music for businesses in the 100-300 blocks on Main Street in an effort to quell criminal behavior.
[READ: St. Charles County man charged after leading police on chase down I-70 following shooting incident on Main Street]
According to a letter sent by Borgmeyer to businesses, "A nightclub is not a 'permitted' or 'conditional' use in the Central Business District or the Historic Downtown District overlay, as set forth by the Zoning Code. Consequently, any business within these districts that provides entertainment to include patron dancing and/or music amplified by any means, electronic or otherwise, regardless of the hours of operation, is in violation of the City's Code."
[READ: St. Louis man facing murder charges after deadly shooting on St. Charles Main Street]
"I didn't get the name 'Mayor Footloose' by accident. But we've gotta do what we've gotta do to control it," Borgmeyer said in a press conference Monday.
"We've identified the type of behavior that's causing the problems that we're having, and until that's mitigated, or we can find some other venue for people to take part in that, we're going to continue to become more restrictive than less."
Borgmeyer said more people are coming to St. Charles to take advantage of less strict COVID-19 restrictions, and in some cases, the large crowds are turning violent.
Any business found in violation of the order could face suspension or revocation of its business license or its liquor license.
