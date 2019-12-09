ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Tattoos and toys are not two things you usually think go together.
But that’s exactly what is happening at a tattoo parlor in St. Charles.
Permanent Vacation Tattoos inked customers for free Saturday if they brought a toy of at least $25 in value. It was for Tattoos for Toys.
The toys will be donated to foster families in St. Charles.
On Saturday, 17 tattoo artists donated their time and the line the wrapped around the sidewalk.
