ST. CHARLES, Mo (KMOV.com ) -- Months after liquor laws changed in St. Charles, more adjustments could be on the way.
The city council in St. Charles is expected to talk about amendments Tuesday night during their meeting. According to a 26-page agenda, the council is looking at getting rid of the food sales requirement, which would let some restaurants operate as a bar-only among other changes.
News 4 told you about changes in 2018 that included a point system and requirements that more that 50 percent of the sales at the restaurants had to come from food.
At the beginning of the initial proposal, the plan was to force all Main Street bars to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. Bar owners complained about it and changes were made.
News 4 will keep you updated on the discussion details after Tuesday’s meeting.
