ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County restaurant Snibo’s Sports Bar is making changes to keep up with the new demand for dining in as much of Missouri reopens for business.
Business at the bar and restaurant went a little too well once the stay at home order was lifted, and owner Leslie Schnaible said the amount of customers that came in Monday was overwhelming.
Many were loitering and not abiding by six foot social distancing rules.
Schnaible had to make signs saying customers can no longer seat themselves.
“People were not getting the idea that we couldn't just go gather,” she said. “I saw bigger groups of people coming in and it was kind of all at the same time.”
After almost two days of offering dine-in, she is re-working her game plan.
The lunch crowd started out small but only grew as the afternoon went on. Around three o'clock she went from overseeing meal prep to crowd control.
“I was shocked because I didn't expect it,” Schnaible said.
She said many customers acted as if the restaurant was never closed.
“They're comfortable here so I think they just thought it would go back to the way it was and it's not like that right now,” she said.
While every employee wears PPE, Schnaible said not a single customer wore a mask.
Starting Tuesday customers will need to wait to be seated. The latest addition to the long list of precautionary measures already in place.
“I didn't think it would be a problem, but it was so now we're doing where we actually seat people even at the bar so that people aren't congregating,” she said.
Schnaible hopes the new rules will keep her restaurant open and under control.
“I made a promise when I opened that I was going to take care of that, I want people to be safe but I want my staff safe too,” she said.
For the last month, employees have been required to take and log their temperatures before every shift. Schnaible is leaving the log at the front door to give customers peace of mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.