ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nicely-spaced homes and well-kept yards are what drew homeowner Tuss Peluchette to the Villages of Provence subdivision.
But now development plans could replace the neighborhood’s green space with a 146-apartment building, and residents are worried it could change what they love about where they live.
"These are all single-family homes. They are single story. The largest house here is two stories which is 23 feet high. These buildings [would be] almost 47 feet high," Peluchette said.
He and other homeowners have been frustrated by what they felt was a changing plan, and lack of listening from city leaders, so they reached out to News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.