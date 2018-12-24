ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person is recovering after an accidental shooting from the apartment above theirs in St. Charles.
It happened Monday at an apartment building on Diekamp Farm Hills off Hackman Road.
Police say one resident was cleaning their gun when it discharged and shot through the floor, hitting the resident in the apartment below.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
