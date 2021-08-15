ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Quick action by St. Charles first responders saved a life on Sunday.
A woman jumped from the highway 370 bridge and police spotted her location quickly. Crews from the St. Charles Fire Department got a boat in the water and grabbed her out of the water. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
