ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The trial for Richard Emery, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, her two children and her mother in December 2018, has been pushed back until June due to COVID-19 concerns.
St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar is seeking the death penalty in the gruesome murders of Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, Jane Moeckel, 61, and Kate Kasten, 39.
[READ: Prosecutors seek death penalty against St. Charles man charged with killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother]
The trial was initially set for February 8 but has been pushed until June 14. The trial is expected to last three weeks. Due to the length of the trail and ongoing concerns over COVID-19, the trial has been delayed.
Emery remains locked up in St. Charles County jail.
