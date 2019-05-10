ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The man accused of killing four family members in St. Charles has pleaded not guilty.
Richard Emery is accused of killing his girlfriend, her two children and her mother in December 2018. The victims were later identified as Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, Jane Moeckel, 61, and Kate Kasten, 39.
Read: Prosecutors seek death penalty against St. Charles man charged with killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother
Friday, Emery’s attorney appeared in court to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Last month, a grand jury indicted Emery on 15 criminal charges. Prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.