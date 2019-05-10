ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The man accused of killing four family members in St. Charles has pleaded not guilty.

Richard Emery is accused of killing his girlfriend, her two children and her mother in December 2018. The victims were later identified as Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, Jane Moeckel, 61, and Kate Kasten, 39.

Richard Darren Emery mugshot

Richard Darren Emery is facing 15 charges after allegedly shooting and killing a 39-year-old Kate Kaston, her two children and the children's grandmother before stabbing a woman and taking off in her car.

Read: Prosecutors seek death penalty against St. Charles man charged with killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother

Friday, Emery’s attorney appeared in court to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Emery on 15 criminal charges. Prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty in the case.   

