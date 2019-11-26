ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles police are looking for a missing woman last seen in late October.
Kelly Clinton, 51, normally maintains cell phone contact with her family, but they have not heard from her in some time. Her cell phone is no longer active.
Clinton is homeless but has no known mental conditions, medical conditions, or drug addictions. She was last seen in the 3200 block of Elm Point Industrial.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Clinton is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Mike Davis of the St. Charles Police Department at 626-255-6160.
