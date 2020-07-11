ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles police officer was involved in a crash that closed the westbound lanes of the Discovery Bridge Saturday morning.
According to police dispatch, the officer’s vehicle was hit by a passing motorist in the area before 7 a.m. A crashed semi-truck was also seen at the scene.
Officers said they are working to reopen one of the lanes to traffic.
None of the injuries suffered are believed to be life-threatening.
