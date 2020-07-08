ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A police officer stepped in to help a pair of senior citizens whose mailbox was damaged by someone using fireworks.
St. Charles County police posted a photo and the story to their Facebook page.
In the post, they said Corporal Birdsong went to the couple’s home to investigate the vandalism. He found out the couple had no tools to fix it, and even waited in the rain to catch their postal carrier who was delivering them medicine.
Corporal Birdsong bought them a new mailbox and installed it for them.
“The couple sent us a note that read, in part, ‘in this world with so much anger...goodwill is a choice.’”
