ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police need your help identifying a man caught on camera trying to get inside a car in the Timberwood Trails subdivision.
Officers said the guy in the video rummaged through several cars in the Cottleville community in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 13.
The surveillance video police released shows the man trying to get into an SUV but is stopped because the doors were locked.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anderson at 636-949-3000 ext. 2523. Or you can leave an anonymous tip at 636-949-3002.
