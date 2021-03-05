ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new crime fighting tool is being called a game changer in St. Charles County, with a goal to crush the epidemic of car thefts.
It's a new program that all police departments in the county are using. It shows real time crime patterns including where and when cars are being stolen. Officers can then strategically patrol those areas.
"I think you're looking At the future. This is the beginning of what can become a much more robust law enforcement tool," St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said. "We've seen the successes of this and again this was just put together barely a month ago."
The live database also allows police to keep tabs on suspects and see who may be behind multiple crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.