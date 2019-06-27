ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - When St. Charles Police Chief Randy McKinley started in law enforcement 30 years ago, there were no computers. But next week,his department will launch a state-of-the-art website that will allow residents to help officers fight growing crime in the city.
In 2018, the city saw a 1 percent increase in crime. It’s not much, but for people in the city, any crime is unwelcome.
“Just walk during the day, not at night,” that’s what Holly Kramer says is how she keeps herself safe when she walks to and from her home in the City of St. Charles. She lives next to the Bass Pro Shop complex on Fifth Street, a location that has seen several shootings.
The new website launching July 1 features multiple tools to help keep residents safe. It will allow residents to find reports on crimes happening in their neighborhood, a near real time list of police calls, a place to register your surveillance cameras and a form to request additional patrols in your neighborhood.
“We can’t police St. Charles without the public,” said Chief McKinley.
He says in the day where everyone wants information instantly, he hopes the site will provide peace of mind and accurate information when you worry about the police sirens driving by.
“We want accurate information to get out to the public because a lot of times people think or hear something and its actually not true,” he said.
The department’s crime analyst, Devlin Hutchins, says the free tool will also help with workflow for the department. They will analyze the data and know where to best place officers to ensure a safer St. Charles.
You will be able to access the website through stcharlescitymo.gov on your computer or smart phone.
