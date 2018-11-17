ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police and crashed into a car in St. Charles Saturday.
Officers pulled a car over around 4:30 p.m. near the area of Highway 94 and Independence Road for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the driver took off at a high speed.
The driver then crashed into another car near Cedar Glen Drive along the highway.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle died from their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
