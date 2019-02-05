ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - On Saturday, February 9 there will be a Texas Hold’em poker tournament at the Heart of St. Charles Banquet Center. This tournament is a fundraiser for Special Olympics of Missouri (SOMO).
It's a $50 donation directly to SOMO to participate in the tournament.
Food and beverages are provided and each table seats eight people, but guests are more than welcome to attend by themselves.
Special Olympics is an organization that provides opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities to play sports in an environment that fosters acceptance and inclusion of all people. SOMO functions through donations and volunteers.
When: Saturday, February 9
Time: Doors open at 6 p.m., tournament play begins at 7 p.m.
Where: 1410 S. 5th Street, St. Charles, MO
Registration: Contact Mike Myers (636)281-6885 or Chris Welby (314)698-7834
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.