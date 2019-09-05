ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A parent of children in the St. Charles School District reached out to News 4 with concerns about traffic not stopping at a bus stop when children were getting off and on the bus.
"As a parent, you want your child to feel completely safe going to school and from school, so it's scary," said Ashley Saavedra.
Saavedra recorded cellphone video on Wednesday at the bus stop at West Clay Street and Oakleaf Drive. The video shows several cars in oncoming traffic driving by the bus when the door was open and flashing lights were on. She said it’s been a regular occurrence since the start of the school year.
The St. Charles School District released a statement saying,
"Student safety is the number one priority for the City of St. Charles School District and that commitment to student safety extends to our buses and bus stops. Our drivers are trained to be vigilant and to protect students entering/exiting our buses. If a vehicle does not adhere to the laws pertaining to school bus stop signs, our Transportation Department makes every effort to identify the vehicle and works with the St. Charles Police Department to assist their investigation. We implore everyone in our community to know, understand and to abide by the laws that apply to school bus stop signs. They should be taken with the utmost seriousness."
St. Charles police believe some drivers may be confused about whether to stop. West Clay normally is a four-lane road and on four-lane roadways, oncoming traffic is not required to stop for a bus. But construction on West Clay has reduced traffic to just two lanes.
"In that instance, it becomes a two-lane roadway. On two-lane roadways when a school bus comes to a stop, cars in both directions are supposed to come to a stop while the children are loading and unloading off the bus,” said Lt. Tom Wilkerson with the St. Charles Police Department.
Wilkerson said whenever police learn of problems with vehicles not stopping at a bus stop, the department will send extra patrols to the neighborhood to monitor the situation.
