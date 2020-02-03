ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Booze is back up for debate in St Charles as the city will reconsider its controversial liquor law passed just last year.
The law requires that 50% of bar sales must come from food. A point system was implemented that allowed city leaders to revoke a bar’s license if they racked up 6.5 points or got three violations within a certain time frame.
Bar were assessed violations for things like underage drinking or weapons in a bar.
Since the law’s passage some bars have closed.
The city council discussed getting rid of the food sales requirement in November and now the mayor says a change needs to be made.
At the beginning, the plan was to force all Main Street bars to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.
The city council plans to review the law at Tuesday’s meeting.
