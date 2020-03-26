ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County officials said an employee at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles is positive for COVID-19 after three residents tested positive this week.
The employee is a 35-year-old woman. She is currently not hospitalized but is in quarantine at her home.
The three residents are a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s.
Two of the patients are hospitalized and the third patient is quarantined.
The facility has been closed to outside visitors since March 10.
Employees are getting their temperatures checked daily while residents are getting checked twice daily.
St. Charles County currently has 22 cases. The State of Missouri has 502 cases total with 8 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.