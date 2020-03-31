ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nine additional residents and one more staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation.
The nursing home made the announcement Tuesday evening. Previously, three residents and one staff member had contracted the virus. All are self-quarantining.
READ: St. Charles nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19, 3 residents already positive
Staff members from other nursing facilities are helping to fill the gaps caused by the staffing shortage, the nursing home announced.
Frontier said it has an adequate amount of personal protective equipment (PPE).
