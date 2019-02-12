ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The city of St. Charles has been selected as one of the top retirement destinations by a national magazine.
The city will be featured on the 27th annual Where to Retire magazine for their March/April 2019 issue.
In a statement, editor Annette Fuller said St. Charles has important qualities for retirees.
“This small, friendly city on the Missouri River, just northwest of St. Louis, has its own distinctive identity,” Fuller said. “Continued thoughtful growth welcomes the new without ousting the old, like the historic Main Street, where trendy boutiques are housed in 1800s buildings."
The city has an rustic charm and has been a landmark for several historic moments in the state such as being the one of the last stop on the Lewis and Clark expedition and being Missouri's first capital.
The magazine states about 700,000 Americans relocate to new towns to retire.
To see where St. Charles lands on the list, the magazine can be purchase at Barnes & Nobles bookstores or here.
