ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Fire crews were still at a St. Charles motorcycle dealership checking for hot spots Friday morning after a four-alarm fire broke there the night before.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, an employee was working in the shop at Big St. Charles Motorsports on West Clay when the fire broke out.
Around 100 firefighters were called to the scene to put the fire out. Fighting the fire was made more difficult by the extreme heat and humidity.
“The initial crews that showed up on the scene immediately struck a second alarm, not just because of the size of the building but because of the manpower that’s needed to fight a structure fire like this in these conditions,” St. Charles Fire Department Captain Kelly Hunsel said.
Thursday night, one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. The employee that was working when the fire started was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
Early Friday morning, firefighters were still at the dealership monitoring for hot spots.
Majority of the damage at the dealership was contained to the back of the building.
The dealership plans to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday but said all operations will take place in the Harley-Davidson building. The dealership wants those who have a bike in service to know that they will be doing everything they can to keep those customers informed.
