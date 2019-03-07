ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - Last summer’s fun is turning into this winter’s nightmare for Kara Elms. The St. Charles’ mother is warning others after her 10-year-old son was injured at C.O.P.S camp last summer.
The camp is organized by the City of St. Charles and provides kids the opportunity to interact with police and firefighters.
Elms’ son was touring the St. Charles Police Department with the camp when he fell on a dolly that was propped against the wall. He got a huge cut on his leg and the camp sent him to the hospital in an ambulance.
“The very first thing is ‘oh my gosh is my son okay?” said Elms.
Elms beat the ambulance to the hospital where her son had to get six staples in his leg.
But then came the real shock, the cost of the ambulance ride and the out-of-network hospital the camp sent him to.
“Around $3,000. That's a lot of money. I was like 'Really, you’re not going to pay for it?” said Elms.
Elms was shocked when the City of St. Charles said they weren’t liable. The city sent a denial of claim letter saying “Missouri law does not require the city to pay for medical treatment for a person injured on city property in all situations.” It goes on to say in this case ”there is no evidence there was a dangerous condition created by the dolly or the location of the dolly that the city knew about or should have known about.”
Elms says part of the issue is the city is self-insured. A liability form for the city obtained by Elms shows the city has personal liability but the line for medical expenses is blank. The city would not answer questions from News 4 regarding their insurance coverage.
“I just want parents to know if they’re sending their kid to a camp they need to make sure they’re safe and know that if they do get injured, there might not be the financial help from the camp,” said Elms.
But Elms signed a form at the beginning of camp saying she consented to allow the city to care for her child in the case of an emergency, giving permission to the city to “hospitalize, secure proper treatment… at my expense.”
This mother is still fighting the issue of her child being injured on city property, but it also stands a good reminder for parents to always read through every form.
