ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some residents of the Deerfield Village Mobile Home Park in St. Charles are concerned about rising floodwaters.
The streets in the village are still open to cars but some residents are floating out on rafts while others carry their possessions through the rising floodwaters.
Resident Pam Upton told News 4 she didn’t expect this but remembers the high water in 2008. Upton said back then the city placed sandbags at the rear of the park but this time around that plan isn’t in place.
“I spoke with Penny, the manager of the trailer park, last night and she told me, ‘St. Charles told me not to sandbag,’” said Upton.
Capt. Kelly Hunsel said the water wasn’t as high in 2008 and the sandbag barrier needed was much shorter then. She said the effort would have required 60,000 sandbags stretched over 6,000 feet.
Although the water surrounds the mobile homes, so far they haven’t been breached but getting home is becoming trickier by the day for residents.
Upton and her brother told News 4 they are caring for 18 cats inside the home, many of them stray, because of the rising water. She said she has tried calling local shelters but was told they are full.
Although evacuations at Deerfield Village aren’t mandatory, St. Charles first responders said the high water could delay response times.
