ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A controversial statue recently removed in Charlottesville, Virginia will not be coming to St. Charles after much discussion. St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer says he has withdrawn his proposal to acquire the statue.
The statue was taken down in Charlottesville after a plea from a direct descendent of Sacagawea. Family descendants of Sacagawea claimed the 1919 statue depicts Sacagawea in a subservient role. The mayor of St. Charles, however, did not depict the statue that way.
"Is she positioned at their feet? Yes, but you know why? Because she was a tracker, she was a guide, she was an interpreter so that piece of art expresses her role that way. So that's why I feel strongly that it's not discriminatory, it's not racist, or anything else, it's just a statue,” said Mayor Borgmeyer to News 4 in August.
The City of St. Charles attempted to raise funds to relocate the statue. $50,000 was requested through a GoFundMe page, but less than $4,000 in donations were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.